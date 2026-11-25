Kate Middleton and Prince William in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Two men have been charged following a reported break-in at Anmer Hall, the country residence of Prince William and Princess Catherine, on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, United Kingdom. The suspects face charges of entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site.

The accused have been identified as Mirgen Doku, 34, of Courtfield Gardens, London, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, who has no fixed address. Both remain in custody and were due to appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 25.

According to reports, Norfolk Police were alerted shortly before 6 pm local time on Monday, November 23, following reports of suspicious activity at a property on the Sandringham Estate.

Officers launched a search operation, supported by specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and a helicopter. The two men were subsequently arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary and trespass before being taken into custody.

Prince William, Kate And Children Were Not At Anmer Hall

Police confirmed that the property was unoccupied when the reported incident took place. A royal source also indicated that Prince William, Princess Catherine and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were not at the residence at the time.

The family currently uses Forest Lodge in Windsor as its primary residence, while Anmer Hall serves as their country retreat.

Kensington Palace has declined to comment on the incident, citing security matters.