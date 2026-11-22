William, Prince of Wales was born June 21, 1982, at 9.03 pm at Paddington, UK. He is the heir apparent to the British throne. He is the elder son of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales. He is the first child of Charles, Prince of Wales (later King Charles III), and his first wife, Diana, Princess of Wales. He was the first direct heir to the British throne to be born in a hospital. Buckingham Palace announced his name — William Arthur Philip Louis — on 28 June 1982. He was christened in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace by Robert Runcie, then archbishop of Canterbury, on 4 August, which also marked the 82nd birthday of his paternal great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (source: Wikipedia).

As per the horoscope based on vedic astrology, his ascendant rising is Sagittarius at 3.52 deg in Mula nakshatra whose lord Ketu is situated in the Ascendant. This is very good as the spiritual planet is posited in the sign

of Jupiter and the kalapurush 9th sign Sagittarius. This shows that he is man with spiritual bent of mind and of helpful nature. The Ascendant lord Jupiter is retrograde and placed in the 11th house in Libra at 6.52 deg in Swathi nakshatra ruled by Rahu which is placed in the 7th house. This shows that he does not believe in traditions and customs. He was born on Pratipada, a day after amavasya.

The signs Libra and Capricorn become a burnt sign. However, a retrograde planet in the burnt sign is a welcome feature. We can conspicuously see that two dire malefic Saturn and Mars are situated in the 10th house of status, power and position. Moreover, these two planets are also in square to Rahu and Ketu. So, the 10th house is under heavy affliction. The dasa is Saturn from February 2010 to February 2029 and the antar dasa is of Jupiter from August 2026 to February 2029.

Saturn and Jupiter are in 2 / 12 position and it is chidra dasa. The transit of Rahu/ Ketu to the sign Capricorn/Cancer on November 26, 2026 will afflict the planets Saturn and Mars in the 10th house. So, this will impact on his status or professional life. There can be some reputational, and institutional risks. This period is for a period of 1.5 years from November 2026. The 7th house has Sun, Moon and Rahu. Its dispositor Mercury is in the 6th house signifying marital life. The transit of Rahu/Ketu in the Sagittarius/Gemini in May 2028 for a period of 1.5 years is going to be troublesome with respect to his marital life and public image.

During the stay of Rahu/Ketu in the sign Sagittarius/Gemini the relationship with Princess Kate will see a downturn. The Jupiter whose antar dasa is on, is now currently transiting in the 9th house in Leo and will be retrograde from December 13, 2026 and will finally after getting into the sign Cancer will come to the sign Leo on July 1, 2027. This Jupiter’s transit will make the Prince more charitable. There will be some important positions that may come on his lap. This can affect his image within the younger generations. The transit of Rahu/ Ketu in sign Sagittarius/Gemini axis in May 2028 will see his father King Charles health deteriorating. Its likely that Prince William may not accept the age old tradition of coronation ceremony.

To summarise, the period of July 2027 for about one year, Prince William will get more positions and responsibilities. However, from November 2026 for about 1.5 years he will see his reputation and status getting impacted negatively. The period from May 2028 for about 1.5 years his marital and public image will be negatively impacted. During this period his father King Charles’s health will deteriorate and he will assume wider responsibilities. The coronation ceremony will be on a low key as he is a person who does not believe in age old traditions and customs.

(Views expressed here are solely of the columnist and the publication does not necessarily subscribe to the same)

Sundar Balakrishnan is a professor of Astrology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai. Write to him at jupiterastro1@gmail.com.