UK Supports Canada Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Row With India

The United Kingdom put its weight behind Canada amid the latter's diplomatic row with India. The British Foreign office on Wednesday (October 16) released a statement and indicated that India should co-operate with Canada in connection with the accusations levelled by Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau. The Canadian PM has alleged that 'agents' of Indian government have been involved in the killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Nijjar was killed on June 18 2024 in Surrey, Canada by unknown assailants.

“We are in contact with our Canadian partners about the serious developments outlined in the independent investigations in Canada. The UK has full confidence in Canada’s judicial system … The government of India’s cooperation with Canada’s legal process is the right next step,” said the British Foreign Office in its statement.

The statement from the Foreign Office has come after a phone call between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Trudeau.

In a separate statement, the Downing Street said that both leaders "discussed recent developments regarding allegations under investigation in Canada. Both agreed on the importance of the rule of law. They agreed to remain in close contact pending the conclusions of the investigation.”

Trudeau has accused India for having been involved in murder and other criminal activities on Canadian soil. India has rejected all such claims and in turn has asked Canada to provide concrete evidence which hasn't been forthcoming from the Canadian side.

The row between India and Canada reached a new high after Canada described Indian high commissioner in Ottawa along with other Indian diplomats as 'persons of interests' in murder probe. An angry India then withdrew six of its diplomats including the high commissioner and expelled six Canadian diplomats from India.

Trudeau has used strong words in recent days accusing India of having committed a 'massive' and 'fundamental' mistake.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to comment directly on the issue. Critics of Trudeau in India as well as in world have said that Trudeau's recent moves are aimed at winning vote-bank in Canada. India has always said that Canada has been providing safe haven to pro-Khalistan elements.