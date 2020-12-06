UK gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this week

UK is preparing to become the first country to roll out the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine this week.

According to a report by Reuters, the shots will be initially available at hospitals before distributing stocks to doctors' clinics, the government said on Sunday. The first doses are set to be administered on Tuesday (December 8), with the National Health Service (NHS) giving top priority to vaccinating the over-80s, frontline healthcare workers and care home staff and residents.

In total, Britain has ordered 40 million doses - enough to vaccinate 20 million people in the country of 67 million. About 800,000 doses are expected to be available within the first week. Initial doses that have arrived from Belgium are being stored in secure locations across the country, where they will be quality checked, the UK health ministry said.