UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to visit India today; Ukraine on agenda

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will convey to her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Thursday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine underlines the importance of democracies to work together to deter "aggressors" and reduce vulnerability to "coercion".

A statement released by the British High Commission said this as Truss begins a visit to India:

"Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is in India today as part of a wider diplomatic push following Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine last month," the statement said.

"In a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the foreign secretary will say Russia's invasion of Ukraine underlines the importance of democracies working closer together to deter aggressors, reduce vulnerability to coercion and strengthen global security," it said.

India has been criticised by western powers for not taking a tough enough line against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the UK hopes for clear signals from Modi’s government about its opposition to the invasion and support for the UN charter. Joe Biden, the US president, described the Indian position recently as “shaky”.

Truss will sign a joint strategic cyber partnership with India and sees this as a sign of the two countries’ willingness to increase security cooperation.

India is heavily dependent on Russia for arms purchases, and Lavrov is reportedly keen to persuade India to increase its purchase of discounted Russian oil. The discussions with Lavrov could also feature formulating a rupee-ruble payment mechanism for bilateral trade between India and Russia, a means of evading US sanctions.

During her trip, Truss will hold talks to develop defence-related trade, including innovative security technology, strengthening defence ties with India.

She will also work to deepen cybersecurity and defence cooperation between the two countries, and announce a new joint cybersecurity programme, sources said.

The programme will aim to protect online infrastructure in both countries from attacks. India and the UK will work together to increase cyber security and carry out joint exercises to practise combating threats from cybercriminals and ransomware, sources said.

The British Foreign Secretary will also confirm plans to hold the first Strategic Tech Dialogue, a ministerial-level summit on emerging technology.

According to the British Foreign Office's statement, the foreign secretary will also confirm 70 million pounds of British International Investment (BII) funding to support renewable energy use in India.

"This will help build renewable energy capacity and develop solar power in the region. She will also confirm plans for a new platform to allow British investors to bid for green infrastructure, technology, and business opportunities in India," it said.

The statement said the current volatility in oil and gas prices and energy security concerns as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, underscored the importance of India's green transition and move towards energy self-sufficiency.

"Strengthening ties with India has been a priority for the foreign secretary since taking up the role," it said.

This is her second trip to India as the foreign secretary following her visit last October.

There has been a flurry of visits by foreign dignitaries to India in the last few days. US deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh arrived in India on Wednesday while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to land in New Delhi on Thursday.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:07 AM IST