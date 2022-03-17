UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to visit India later this month

London (UK): UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will visit India later this month amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The visit comes at a time when the world is witnessing a crisis in Ukraine.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Recently, the UK Foreign Secretary had spoken on the crisis in Ukraine with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"A telephonic discussion with UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Exchanged perspectives on the Ukrainian situation," Jaishankar had tweeted.

Truss last visited India in October last year for two days, during which she met with Jaishankar and said that partnership with India is absolutely crucial.

Truss stressed that both countries should work together on the set plans for the future.

On March 7, Truss said that India had a level of dependency on Russia which might go some way to explain its decision to abstain in a vote at the United Nations to deplore Russia over Ukraine.

"I think the issue for India is there is some level of dependence on Russia, both in terms of its defence relationships but also in terms of its economic relations. And I think the way forward is for a closer economic and defence relationship with India," Truss told a parliamentary committee.

"I have spoken to my (Indian) counterpart, Minister Jaishankar, and encouraged India to stand against Russia."

(with ANI inputs)

ALSO READ EAM Jaishankar meets British counterpart Liz Truss, says will review progress on Roadmap 2030

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:00 AM IST