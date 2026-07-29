UK Beach Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies Days After Mother, Teen Daughter Drowned Trying To Save Him

A heartbreaking family outing to the beach in Essex has ended in unimaginable loss after a seven-year-old boy died in hospital days after he was pulled unconscious from the sea at West Mersea.

The child had been airlifted to the Royal London Hospital in a coma following the incident on the evening of July 22. Essex Police confirmed that despite the efforts of doctors and intensive care specialists, the boy could not be saved.

His death comes after his mother, 41-year-old Shelina Rahman, and his 15-year-old sister, Sameeha Rahman, drowned while attempting to rescue him from the water.

Rescue Attempt Ends In Tragedy

According to police, five members of the same family got into difficulty in the sea near Seaview Avenue at West Mersea, close to Colchester.

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As the young boy struggled in the water, Shelina Rahman and her teenage daughter rushed into the sea in an attempt to save him. Both were overwhelmed by the strong currents and swept away before emergency responders could reach them.

The boy was rescued and flown to hospital in critical condition, where he remained on life support before succumbing to his injuries.

Two other relatives involved in the incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Family Pays Tribute, Requests Privacy

In a statement released through Essex Police, the boy's family thanked the doctors and nurses at the Royal London Hospital for caring for him during his final days.

They also requested privacy as they mourn the devastating loss of three members of the same family.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mansur Rahman, who lost both his wife and teenage daughter in the tragedy, said he remained in shock and appealed to people to keep the family in their prayers.

Witnesses Describe Rapidly Changing Sea Conditions

Witnesses said the family had been near a sandbank when the tide changed suddenly, catching them off guard.

Local residents said the area is known for powerful currents and dangerous rip tides, which can become hazardous within minutes.

One eyewitness, Craig Bowe, jumped into the sea after noticing several people floating face-down in the water, while a grandmother reportedly watched helplessly as her daughter and granddaughter were carried away by the currents.

Emergency crews, including Essex Police, the Coastguard, ambulance teams and the RNLI, rushed to the beach after receiving reports of multiple people in distress at around 5.35 pm.

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Police Appeal For Information

Detective Chief Inspector Al Pitcher said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or has photographs or video footage to come forward by contacting Essex Police and quoting incident number 1090 of July 22.

The tragedy has also renewed calls from local residents for stronger beach safety measures, with many pointing to previous incidents in the area and urging authorities to improve public awareness about dangerous tides and rip currents.