UK, Australia, Canada Among Nations Sanctioning Israeli Ministers For Extremist Rhetoric, Rights Abuses

Canberra: The Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway and the United Kingdom collectively announced sanctions and other measures targeting Israel ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich for inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, a statement by the Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Penny Wong said.

"Settler violence is incited by extremist rhetoric which calls for Palestinians to be driven from their homes, encourages violence and human rights abuses, and fundamentally rejects the two-state solution. Settler violence has led to the deaths of Palestinian civilians and the displacement of whole communities," the statement read.

"We are steadfastly committed to the two-state solution, which is the only way to guarantee security and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians and ensure long-term stability in the region, but it is imperiled by extremist settler violence and settlement expansion," it added.

Further, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights. Extremist rhetoric advocating the forced displacement of Palestinians and the creation of new Israeli settlements is appalling and dangerous. These actions are not acceptable. "We have engaged the Israeli Government on this issue extensively, yet violent perpetrators continue to act with encouragement and impunity. This is why we have taken this action now - to hold those responsible to account, as per the statement," the statement added.

It insisted that the Israeli government must uphold its obligations under international law and take meaningful action to end extremist, violent and expansionist rhetoric.

The measures announced today do not deviate from our unwavering support for Israel's security and we continue to condemn the horrific terror attacks of 7 October by Hamas. Today's measures are targeted towards individuals who in our view undermine Israel's own security and its standing in the world. We continue to want a strong friendship with the people of Israel based on our shared ties, values and commitment to their security and future, the joint statement said.

"Today's measures focus on the West Bank, but of course this cannot be seen in isolation from the catastrophe in Gaza. We continue to be appalled by the immense suffering of civilians, including the denial of essential aid. There must be no unlawful transfer of Palestinians from Gaza or within the West Bank, nor any reduction in the territory of the Gaza Strip," it emphasised.

"We will continue to work with the Israeli government and a range of partners. We will strive to ensure an immediate ceasefire, the release now of the remaining hostages and for the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid including food. We want to see a reconstructed Gaza no longer run by Hamas and a political pathway to a two-state solution," the statement concluded.

