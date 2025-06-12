 Srinivas Mukkamala Becomes First Indian-Origin President Of American Medical Association In 178 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSrinivas Mukkamala Becomes First Indian-Origin President Of American Medical Association In 178 Years

Srinivas Mukkamala Becomes First Indian-Origin President Of American Medical Association In 178 Years

"To call this moment humbling doesn't capture it," said Bobby Mukkamala, MD, an otolaryngologist and the AMA's newly inaugurated 180th President. "It's moving. It's awe-inspiring," he said.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Srinivas Mukkamala was elected President of the American Medical Association. | X @ANI

Washington, DC: Srinivas Mukkamala was elected President of the American Medical Association, the first person of Indian origin to lead the organisation in its 178-year history.

"To call this moment humbling doesn't capture it," said Bobby Mukkamala, MD, an otolaryngologist and the AMA's newly inaugurated 180th President. "It's moving. It's awe-inspiring," he said.

For many in attendance at the AMA presidential inauguration in Chicago, that inspiration was reciprocal. Last November, a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam revealed an 8-cm temporal lobe tumour on the left side of Mukkamala's brain. Three weeks after the startling discovery, the 53-year-old father of two underwent surgery, as per a statement by AMA.

The removal of 90 per cent of the tumor was a best-case scenario for Mukkamala. During his decades working in organised medicine, Mukkamala has been a fierce advocate for patients. His cancer battle reaffirmed the purpose of his position--to use his platform and lived experience to advocate for a better, more equitable US health system.

FPJ Shorts
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Payal Ghosh's College Friend Preity Chatterjee Passes Away; Actress Says, 'I Can't Believe She Is No More'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Payal Ghosh's College Friend Preity Chatterjee Passes Away; Actress Says, 'I Can't Believe She Is No More'
WTC Final 2025: Pat Cummins Collides With Kyle Verryenne & Falls But Quickly Gets Up To Signal For Successful Review; Video
WTC Final 2025: Pat Cummins Collides With Kyle Verryenne & Falls But Quickly Gets Up To Signal For Successful Review; Video
VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army Strike To ‘Video Game’
VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army Strike To ‘Video Game’
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Read Also
US President Donald Trump Acknowledges Elon Musk's Apology For Harsh Posts, White House Press...
article-image

Mukkamala went on to highlight that he, without question, benefited from the best possible treatment. But for many patients, the process of getting care comes with far more troubling questions than reassuring answers: whether insurance will cover a procedure, how much a medication costs, or how long they will wait to see a specialist for something as serious as a lump in their neck, as per the statement.

"Our health system needs the input of many skilled physicians--physician leaders across every state and specialty--who are working together with incredible purpose and urgency," he said. "It needs the AMA more than ever, with leaders in our profession speaking with one firm and commanding voice."

AMA House of Delegates' meeting ran from June 6- June 11, as per the statement.

The AMA has adopted a new policy aimed at promoting public awareness and education about the differences between unhealthful, ultraprocessed foods and healthful foods, as well as the benefits of minimally processed and unprocessed foods. As part of this effort, the policy encourages the integration of nutrition education into all levels of medical education to empower physicians to best counsel patients on reducing unhealthful consumption of ultraprocessed foods.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

World Leaders Express Condolences To Families Of Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

World Leaders Express Condolences To Families Of Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

Singapore-Flagged Vessel Blaze Contained After Daring Mid-Sea Operation; Over 140 Containers Carry...

Singapore-Flagged Vessel Blaze Contained After Daring Mid-Sea Operation; Over 140 Containers Carry...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: UK PM Keir Starmer Expresses Grief, Calls Incident 'Devastating'

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: UK PM Keir Starmer Expresses Grief, Calls Incident 'Devastating'

'More Than 122 Million People Forcibly Displaced Worldwide,' Says UN Refugee Agency

'More Than 122 Million People Forcibly Displaced Worldwide,' Says UN Refugee Agency