UAE Suspends All Trade With Iran After Renewed Missile Fire, Deepening Economic Pressure On Tehran

The UAE has halted trade and financial dealings with Iran following renewed regional tensions and an alleged missile attack | AI Generated Representational Image

Abu Dhabi, August 19, 2026: The United Arab Emirates suspended all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran on Wednesday after accusing Tehran of renewed ballistic missile fire, a move that could deepen the economic pressure on the Islamic Republic amid US sanctions and a blockade.

The decision came after incoming ballistic missile fire triggered nationwide warnings on Tuesday night, asking UAE residents to seek shelter. It was the first such alarm in weeks. Two ballistic missiles fired towards the UAE landed in the Persian Gulf late on Tuesday, according to Emirati authorities. Iran denied launching missiles towards the country.

UAE has suspended all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran until further notice.



▪️UAE Foreign Ministry Communications Director Afra Al Hameli said the decision is aimed at protecting regional stability and maintaining the integrity of the… pic.twitter.com/ayB6JADnA7 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 19, 2026

Trade Ties Take A Hit

The UAE Foreign Ministry said that although the country remained committed to "dialogue, cooperation and regional integration", escalating regional tensions had prompted it to halt economic dealings with Iran.

"In light of regional escalations that undermine regional and international peace and security, all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran have been halted until further notice," the ministry said.

The move is significant because the UAE has long been one of Iran's most important trading partners and a crucial gateway for goods entering the sanctions-hit country. Cutting that route could increase economic pressure on Tehran at a time when its economy is already struggling.

Tehran Denies Missile Launch

The UAE Defence Ministry said its assessments showed that the missiles targeted maritime traffic, although it was unclear whether Emirati ships or the country's territorial waters were the intended targets.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei denied that Iran had launched missiles towards the UAE.

Early in the conflict, the UAE regularly came under intense fire from Iran, bringing most trade between the two countries to a halt. Some maritime trade resumed in late June as hostilities eased, according to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

UAE A Crucial Gateway For Iran

Mohammad Farzanegan, a professor of Middle Eastern economics at Germany's University of Marburg, said more time and data would be needed to assess the war's full impact on Iran-UAE trade. However, he said the UAE was clearly a critical economic partner for Iran.

Beyond trade in domestically produced goods, "the UAE has been very important for Iran as a re-export hub and has helped the country absorb some of the shocks caused by sanctions", Farzanegan said.

"Iran therefore depends heavily on the UAE not because the UAE itself produces one-third of Iran's imports, but because it serves as a major gateway for Iran to access third-country goods and commercial infrastructure," he said.

That role makes the UAE's decision more consequential than a straightforward bilateral trade ban. Losing access to a major re-export and commercial hub could make it harder for Iran to obtain goods from other countries.

Strait Of Hormuz At Centre Of Conflict

Iran has sought to maintain a stranglehold over the Strait of Hormuz and has regularly attacked ships attempting to use the waterway. Four tankers owned by Abu Dhabi's state-owned ADNOC oil and gas company have been attacked over the past two weeks.

None of those attacks caused injuries, but they drew strong condemnation from the UAE and other countries in the region, including Kuwait and Bahrain.

Since the conflict began, nearly 20 ADNOC vessels have been attacked by missiles and drones in the Strait of Hormuz. The attacks have killed one person and wounded another 20.

Iran's ability to control traffic through the strait has emerged as its biggest strategic advantage in the war. During peacetime, a fifth of traded oil and natural gas passed through the waterway.

The US and Israel, which launched the war on Feb 28, have given various aims for the conflict, including toppling Tehran's government and ending its nuclear programme. However, the war has increasingly turned into a battle over control of the strategically important strait.

Gulf States Face Iranian Warning

During the war, Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and thousands of drones. Tehran has said its strikes targeted US assets, but buildings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Dubai's commercial airport, ports and energy infrastructure have also been hit.

Iran has accused the UAE and other US allies in the Gulf of facilitating American military attacks on the country, PTI reports.

Iran's Chief of Staff Gen Ali Abdollahi on Wednesday issued another warning to "countries on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf".

"Any assistance or facilitation provided to the aggressor US military amounts to participation alongside US military forces," Abdollahi said in a statement distributed by Iran's semiofficial Fars news agency.

The warning highlights the difficult position of Gulf countries as the conflict intensifies. They face security risks from the fighting while also trying to protect their roles as international centres for trade, investment and energy.

Embargo Could Hurt Both Sides

Before the war, the UAE was one of Iran's biggest trading partners. It provided more than 30% of Iran's imports, valued at about $21 billion, according to the World Trade Organization's latest figures from 2024. The UAE was also the destination for nearly 13% of Iran's exports, worth about $7 billion.

The embargo, however, carries risks for the UAE as well, Farzanegan said.

"As a relatively small country seeking to remain a regional hub for business and finance while attracting tourists and investors, the UAE depends heavily on regional stability," he said. "Any major conflict with Iran can therefore cause substantial damage to its economy."

The assessment underlines the double-edged nature of the UAE's decision. The embargo puts additional pressure on Iran, but a prolonged confrontation could also undermine the regional stability on which the UAE's business and tourism sectors depend.

More Economic Pressure On Tehran

The UAE announcement comes as the US prepares to increase economic pressure on Iran. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week that the measures would combine further economic isolation with the continued blockade of Iranian ports.

The economic pressure follows an intense bombing campaign that has targeted industrial and civilian infrastructure as well as military targets.

Iran is already facing severe economic difficulties. The International Monetary Fund forecasts inflation of nearly 70% this year and an economic contraction of 5.4%. The Iranian rial has meanwhile fallen to record lows.

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The suspension of UAE trade therefore comes at a particularly difficult moment for Tehran. With an important commercial gateway now shut and further US economic pressure looming, Iran faces an increasingly difficult economic battle alongside the military conflict.

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