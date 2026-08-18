UAE Issues Missile Threat Alert, Urges Residents To Stay Safe | File Pic

The United Arab Emirates has issued an alert over a possible missile threat and urged residents to stay in secure locations. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said its air defence systems had identified a potential threat directed at the country.

"UAE air defence systems detected a missile threat targeting the county. Please remain in a safe location and follow warnings and updates issued through official channels," the statement read.

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Read Also Iran, Oman Work To Finalise Strait Of Hormuz Transit Deal As Donald Trump Steps Up Pressure

The warning was issued a day after the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States, which sought to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, expired on Monday.

President Trump Threatens Oman

The missile alert also comes a day after US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman if the Gulf nation interfered with Washington’s efforts to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump warned that any Omani obstruction to the reopening or management of the crucial maritime passage could trigger US military action.