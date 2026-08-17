Iran, Oman Work To Finalise Strait Of Hormuz Transit Deal As Donald Trump Steps Up Pressure

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei | File Pic

Iran has reached an understanding with Oman on a plan allowing ships to transit the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides now working to finalise details for a joint statement.

Iranian Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told reporters in Tehran that “an understanding has been reached regarding the map of the transit route.”

Baghaei did not provide further details. However, details that emerged earlier suggest the agreement would reopen the strait, with ships entering through a route close to Iran and exiting through one near Oman. During an interim period, vessels would be allowed to transit without paying fees or tolls.

The US has sought an acceptable agreement on reopening the strait before ending its blockade of Iranian ports.

Talks with Oman have progressed slowly

Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s traded oil supplies passed before the war, after Israel and the US attacked the country on Feb 28.

Baghaei acknowledged that negotiations with Oman had progressed slowly, “but we had planned, and still plan, to finalise the understanding in the form of a package: the map plus a joint statement.”

Trump threatens Oman, says no timeline for talks

US President Donald Trump told Fox News reporter Trey Yingst that the US would bomb Oman if it “gets in the way,” using an expletive for emphasis. Fox News did not provide audio of the interview.

Trump had previously threatened Oman in May, telling reporters during a Cabinet meeting that “Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we will have to blow them up.”

Yingst said Trump also dismissed the significance of the expiration of the 60-day deadline for talks aimed at ending the war and said there was no timeline. According to Yingst, Trump said the US has a back channel for talks with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.