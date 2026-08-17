Donald Trump Calls Saudi-Turkiye-Pakistan Defence Pact ‘Big, Bold’ Step; Shehbaz Sharif Welcomes Support | @clashreport

Trump hails trilateral defence pact

US President Donald Trump has described the Saudi Arabia-Turkiye-Pakistan defence agreement as a “big, bold and important first step” towards enabling the three countries to defend themselves in a “more meaningful way”.

The pact, signed in Makkah on Aug 7, sets out a framework for collective deterrence. It stipulates that an armed attack on any one of the three countries would be treated as an attack on all three.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the agreement.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social network, said, "Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement. It shows how the Middle East is coming together, and how countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way."

"Congratulations to the Great Leadership of the three Nations mentioned. THIS IS A BIG, BOLD, AND IMPORTANT FIRST STEP — WOW," Trump wrote.

Sharif welcomes Trump’s remarks

Sharif on Monday welcomed Trump’s “kind words” on the trilateral defence agreement and said Pakistan would continue working to ensure the defence of the three countries and the wider region.

In a post on X, Sharif said, “Deeply appreciate President Donald Trump’s kind words of support on the signing of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement.”

Deeply appreciate President Donald Trump’s kind words of support on the signing of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement.



Together with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkiye, Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in ensuring the defence of… pic.twitter.com/qdemVBYkLq — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 17, 2026

“Together with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkiye, Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in ensuring the defence of our own countries as well as the entire region.”

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India assessing security implications

Days after the agreement was signed, India said it was assessing the pact’s implications from the perspective of its national security as well as regional peace and stability.

"India remains fully committed to safeguarding its national interests and will take all necessary measures in this regard," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press briefing in New Delhi on August 11.