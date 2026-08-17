India, Thailand To Begin Joint Military Exercise Maitree On August 18 | X - @adgpi

India and Thailand will begin the 15th edition of their joint military exercise Maitree in Thailand on August 18, with troops from the two countries training together in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations.

The exercise, which will continue until August 31, will be conducted at Vibhavadi Rangsit Camp in Surat Thani. The Indian Army contingent left for Thailand on Monday to participate in the bilateral exercise, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

170 Troops To Train Together

The Indian Army and Royal Thai Army have sent 85 personnel each for the exercise. The Indian contingent primarily comprises troops from 9 Gorkha Rifles, while the Thai contingent includes personnel from the 3rd Battalion, 25th Infantry Brigade, 5th Division.

The troops will undergo company-level joint training focused on operations in jungle and semi-urban terrain. The exercise aims to strengthen military cooperation between India and Thailand and improve their ability to operate together,PTI reports.

Focus On Counter-Terror Operations

Exercise Maitree will enhance the two armies' combined capabilities in conducting joint counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in jungle and semi-urban environments under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

Training will include field exercises, combat discussions, lectures and demonstrations before concluding with a validation exercise. The contingents will also exchange operational experience and showcase contemporary equipment and technologies used during joint operations.

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Building Military Cooperation

Beyond tactical training, Maitree serves as an important platform for the two armies to understand each other's operational practices. The focus on interoperability and exchange of experience makes the exercise significant for strengthening military cooperation between India and Thailand.

The previous edition of Exercise Maitree was conducted at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya, in September 2025.

Instituted in 2006, Maitree provides India and Thailand a platform to share best practices and strengthen military cooperation. The exercise is expected to improve interoperability, mutual understanding and camaraderie between the two armies while reinforcing the longstanding bilateral relationship between the countries.