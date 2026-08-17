MHA Asks States To Fast-Track Extradition Pleas, Bring Jails Up To Global Standards | AI Representational Image

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked states and Union Territories to process extradition requests for fugitives abroad without delay, warning that procedural lapses could hurt India's efforts to bring them back. It has also directed authorities to set up facilities in central jails that meet international standards.

The directions come as India steps up efforts to secure the return of fugitives from overseas. India has brought back 274 fugitives from 36 countries since 2021 through extradition and deportation efforts.

Delays Could Let Fugitives Slip Away

Earlier this month, the MHA wrote to Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police (DGPs) of states and Union Territories, pointing out that state police and investigating agencies sometimes delay sending provisional arrest or formal extradition requests even after fugitives are traced or arrested abroad on the basis of Interpol notices.

Such delays can undermine India's efforts because foreign authorities have to act within their domestic laws and treaty obligations. According to a source, if a formal extradition request is not submitted within the stipulated period, a fugitive could be released, the provisional arrest period could expire or the person could leave the foreign country's jurisdiction. Tracing and arresting the fugitive again could then become extremely difficult.

The warning highlights a crucial weakness in the extradition process: locating a fugitive abroad is only part of the task. Unless investigating agencies move quickly with legally sound paperwork, an opportunity to secure the person's return could be lost.

Agencies Told To Keep Dossiers Ready

The latest communication follows a meeting last month involving senior officials from states, Union Territories and central agencies, where measures to strengthen the extradition process were reviewed.

The MHA has underlined that preparing a legally sound extradition request is primarily the responsibility of the investigating agency or state police concerned. However, the process requires coordination among the investigating agency or state police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) through Interpol, the Union Home Ministry, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian mission concerned.

The ministry has advised states, Union Territories and law enforcement agencies to prepare extradition dossiers in advance in cases where Interpol Red Notices have been issued. This would allow provisional arrest or formal extradition requests to be sent immediately after a fugitive is located or arrested abroad, Indian Express reports.

Advance preparation could prove important because extradition cases involve several agencies and jurisdictions. Keeping dossiers ready would reduce the risk of administrative delays at a stage when foreign authorities may be working under strict legal deadlines.

Extradition Cells, Prison Standards In Focus

At last month's meeting, officials also discussed setting up extradition cells with adequate staff, developing prison facilities in line with international standards, converting Interpol Blue Notices into Red Notices and addressing delays in forwarding extradition requests after fugitives are located abroad.

The MHA has sought updated information on internationally compliant prison facilities and on cases that states or agencies propose to withdraw from extradition proceedings, according to a source.

The focus on prison facilities shows that India's extradition effort does not end with locating fugitives and filing requests. Authorities also need to address conditions and requirements linked to securing their return from foreign jurisdictions.

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Review Pending Cases, MHA Says

The MHA has also noted that some states and agencies have been reluctant to pursue extradition in matrimonial disputes and other cases that, in their assessment, may not meet the legal threshold for extradition. However, such decisions have not always been communicated to the ministry, according to the source.

The ministry has now directed authorities to review all pending extradition matters, identify cases considered unsuitable for extradition and flag those they propose to withdraw from the process.

The directions indicate an effort to make the extradition system faster and more coordinated, while ensuring that resources are focused on cases that can legally be pursued. With 274 fugitives brought back from 36 countries since 2021, timely paperwork, coordination between agencies and internationally compliant prison facilities remain key to sustaining the effort.