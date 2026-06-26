UAE Says Technical Glitch Triggered False Missile Warning, Apologises For Emergency Alert

The United Arab Emirates has clarified that an emergency missile threat warning sent to residents on Friday evening was the result of a technical malfunction in its early warning system, reassuring the public that the issue has been resolved.

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The initial alert, issued through the country's emergency notification system, instructed residents to immediately seek shelter in the nearest secure building and stay away from windows, doors and open areas due to a potential missile threat. Within minutes, however, authorities issued an all-clear notification, followed by another message asking recipients to disregard the previous warning.

Technical fault confirmed

In a subsequent statement, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) confirmed that the alerts were triggered by a sudden technical fault in the early warning system.

According to the authority, specialised teams acted immediately after detecting the malfunction and implemented corrective measures in line with approved response plans to ensure service continuity and minimise any impact on users.

Public urged to rely on official sources

The NCEMA apologised for the unintended incident and thanked the public for its understanding, cooperation and adherence to official guidance during the brief period of uncertainty. It also praised residents for relying on verified information from official sources, describing it as a reflection of strong community awareness and responsibility.

The authority further urged the public not to circulate unverified information and instead follow updates issued through approved official channels to maintain the accuracy of information and support emergency preparedness and response efforts.

Confusion quickly resolved

The sequence of alerts briefly caused confusion among residents, especially against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions. However, officials have confirmed that the warning was issued in error due to a technical malfunction and that no emergency action was ultimately required.