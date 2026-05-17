Drone Strike Sparks Fire Near UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Plant, No Radiation Risk Reported

A drone strike triggered a fire at an external electrical generator near the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region on Saturday, prompting a swift response from emergency authorities. Officials, however, confirmed that the incident did not affect nuclear safety or disrupt plant operations.

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In a statement shared by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, authorities said the fire occurred outside the plant’s inner security perimeter and was quickly brought under control. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

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The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation stated that the strike had no impact on the safety systems or operational readiness of the nuclear facility. All units at the Barakah plant, the UAE’s first nuclear power station, continued functioning normally, officials added.

According to media reports, the fire erupted after a drone attack near the facility. Emergency teams reportedly contained the blaze swiftly, while radiological safety levels remained unaffected.

Authorities urged residents and social media users to rely only on official updates and avoid spreading rumours or unverified claims online. The UAE government has not yet identified those responsible for the drone strike.

The incident comes amid growing regional tensions and heightened concerns over the protection of critical energy infrastructure in the Gulf region.