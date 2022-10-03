UAE: New visa system allows the tourists to stay more in the country

The new visa system for United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) has come into effect from Monday, October 3. Under this system. the tourists will get longer visit visas, and the Golden Visa scheme will be expanded for more time. It has also simplified the process of providing visa.

The changes in the visa system were sanctioned by cabinet of UAE in the month of April and an announced was made regarding this in September by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP). The new visa rules highligts some major changes in the immigration laws of UAE.

Visit Visa

The cabinet has extended the tenure of visit visa from 30 to 60 days. Now, the tourists can enter and stay in UAE for 60 days.

No sponsor will be required on five-year multi-entry tourist visa.

The Khaleej Times stated, multi entry tourist visa allows the visitor to stay in the country up to 90 days continously. The stay can be extended, but, it should not exceed more than 180 days in one year.

Apart from it, no sponsor or host will be required on job exploration visa. As per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the visa will be issued to those who falls under category of first, second or third skill level, and, new graduates from the top 500 universities in the world.

Golden Visa

The Golden visa is a long-term residence visa. On this visa, the foreign talents can stay, and work or study in the country till 10 years.

The new visa system has also reduced the minimum salary requirement. Now, the minimum salary required will be Dh30,000 instead of Dh50,000. It means, more number of skilled professionals can get the residency visa for long-term.

In the new system, the Golden Visa will remain valid even if the holders of this visa stays outside UAE for any period of time. Earlier, the visa used to expire if the holder stay outside of country for 6 months lost.

The Golden Visa holders will be eligible to sponsor their children without any age limits.

There is no cap on the number of domestic staff they can sponsor.

Now, the investors who buy a property worth at least Dh2 million, even on the loan from “specific local banks” will be considered as eligible for Golden Visa.

Green Visa

Under Green visa, the holder can sponsor himself, herself for 5 years. They will not require to depend on any body such as employer or UAE national to sponsor for visa.

Green visa holders can sponsor family members (spouse, children and first-degree relatives) till they stay.

Parents can sponsor male children till the age of 25, previously the age limit was 18 years. For unmarried daughter, there is no age limit.

The UAE website also added that even if the residence permit is cancelled, the visa holder can stay in UAE up to 6 months under new longer flexible grace periods.

