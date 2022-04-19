UAE announces new visa, residence scheme to attract global talent

The UAE had adopted a new liberalised Entry and Residence Scheme, including new categories and expanding the scope of beneficiaries.

The initiative is aimed at supporting the country's competitiveness in the tourism, economic and educational sectors.

Aiming at attracting and retaining global talent, the UAE has updated the Golden Residence rules as a part of the new Entry and Residence Scheme. The scope of beneficiaries has been expanded to offer more benefits, including 10 years of renewable residence.

The new Entry and Residence Scheme also offers 10 types of entry visas with simplified requirements and more benefits. The new visas require no host or sponsor, offer more flexibility, multi-entry, 60-day validity, and one unified platform for applications.

The new system for residence visas and entry permits offers new types of residence permits for investors, skilled employees, self-employed individuals and family members. The new visa types provide customised benefits to each category.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 04:17 PM IST