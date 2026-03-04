UAE Intercepts 3 Ballistic Missiles, 121 Drones Amid Escalation With Iran

The Ministry of Defence UAE announced on March 4, 2026, that the country’s air defence systems successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles and detected 129 drones launched towards the UAE. Of these, 121 drones were destroyed, while eight fell within the country’s territory.

The ministry said that since what it described as the start of “blatant Iranian aggression,” a total of 189 ballistic missiles have been detected. Of these, 175 were intercepted, 13 fell into the sea, and one landed within the UAE. Additionally, 941 Iranian drones have been tracked, with 876 shot down and 65 falling inside the country. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

Authorities confirmed that the attacks caused limited collateral damage, resulting in three fatalities, nationals of Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, and 78 minor injuries among residents of various nationalities.

Officials said loud sounds heard across parts of the country were due to air defence systems intercepting missiles and fighter jets targeting drones and cruise missiles. Some civilian facilities sustained minor to moderate material damage.

The ministry strongly condemned the attacks as a violation of national sovereignty and international law, asserting that the UAE reserves the right to respond. It also urged the public to rely solely on official sources and avoid spreading unverified information.