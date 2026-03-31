 U-Israel-Iran War: Trump Open To Ending War Without Reopening Strait Of Hormuz, Says Report
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U-Israel-Iran War: Trump Open To Ending War Without Reopening Strait Of Hormuz, Says Report

US President Donald Trump is reportedly willing to end the Iran conflict without reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to The Wall Street Journal. The US aims to weaken Iran’s navy and missile stockpiles before winding down operations, while later pushing diplomatic efforts and urging European and Gulf allies to restore critical trade routes.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 08:57 AM IST
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US President Donald Trump is reportedly willing to end the ongoing conflict with Iran even if the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing US officials.

The report states that Trump and his aides believe efforts to forcibly reopen the Strait of Hormuz could significantly prolong the conflict beyond the administration’s preferred four-to-six-week timeline.

Focus On Military Objectives

Instead of extending military operations, the US is prioritising key objectives weakening Iran’s naval capabilities and reducing its missile stockpiles before scaling down active combat.

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Diplomatic Pressure To Follow

Following a potential military wind-down, Washington is expected to push Iran diplomatically to restore trade flows through the vital shipping route. The US may also urge European and Gulf allies to take a leading role in stabilising the situation.

Strategic Trade-Off Under Consideration

The approach reflects a calculated trade-off: securing core military goals while avoiding a prolonged and potentially wider regional conflict tied to reopening one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints.

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