West Asia Conflict To End? Donald Trump Signals Possible 'Wind-Down' Of Iran War; 'Getting Close To Our Objectives,' Says US President

US President Donald Trump | ANI

Washington: US President Donald Trump has indicated that the United States may soon begin 'winding down' its military operations against Iran, even as the conflict continues to intensify across the Middle East.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US was 'getting very close to meeting our objectives,' marking the clearest signal yet that Washington could scale back hostilities that began on February 28. However, he stopped short of calling for a ceasefire, stating, “I think we have won… you don’t do a ceasefire when you’re obliterating the other side.”

The remarks came as Iran launched fresh waves of drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and Israel. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, claimed the country had dealt a dizzying blow to its enemies, asserting that unity within Iran had forced adversaries into a weakened position.

Despite the escalating conflict, the US Treasury announced a temporary easing of sanctions on Iranian oil shipments to stabilise global energy markets. The move allows the sale of Iranian crude already loaded onto vessels before March 20, potentially releasing around 140 million barrels into the global supply by April 19.

The decision comes amid rising concerns over oil prices and supply disruptions, particularly due to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20 per cent of the world’s oil passes. Iran’s de facto blockade and repeated attacks on regional energy infrastructure have driven crude prices sharply higher, with Brent crude crossing USD 112 per barrel.

Drone Strikes In Kuwait, Qatar

Meanwhile, the conflict has expanded geographically. Drone strikes hit Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, while Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas facility was also targeted. Israel accused Iran of striking near major religious sites in Jerusalem, and confirmed launching retaliatory strikes in Beirut against the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted over 20 Iranian drones, while Turkey condemned Israeli strikes in Syria, calling them a dangerous escalation. At the White House, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration had anticipated a 4–6 week timeline for achieving military objectives, noting that the conflict is currently in its third week.

Since Day One of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump clearly outlined the U.S. Military’s objectives to end the threat of the Iranian terrorist regime.



The President and the Pentagon predicted it would take approximately 4-6 weeks to achieve this mission.



Tomorrow marks week… pic.twitter.com/A5F8UTxpPZ — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 20, 2026

'Nobody Left To Talk In Iran': Donald Trump

Trump reiterated that the US does not intend to deploy ground troops but suggested that other nations should take responsibility for securing key routes like the Strait of Hormuz. He also expressed willingness to engage diplomatically with Iran, though he claimed there’s nobody to talk to following the killing of several top Iranian leaders.

As tensions remain high and military actions continue, Trump’s indication of a possible drawdown signals a potential turning point in the conflict, even as the region faces ongoing uncertainty and economic repercussions.