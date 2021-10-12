Typhoon Kompasu strikes Philippines, 9 killed, dozens missing

At least 9 people were reported killed while 16 others are missing in the northern and western Philippines as Typhoon Kompasu hit the region on Tuesday with a wind speed of nearly 100 km causing floods and landslides.

According to a report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), four people were killed following a landslide in Benguet province, one person drowned in the northern province of Cagayan, and four were swept away in a flash flood in Palawan province.

According to the local media reports, nearly 2,000 people were evacuated and left their homes in several towns and villages as the cities flooded toppling vehicles and trees.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands is hit by about 20 storms or typhoons annually, bringing heavy rains that trigger deadly landslides.

Rescue personnel were on the scene while power and water restoration and road clearing was ongoing. President Rodrigo Duterte was monitoring the government’s disaster response, said Harry Roque, spokesperson to the President.

Kompasu, the 13th tropical storm to enter the Philippines, is expected to leave its territory on Tuesday, the state weather agency reported.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ Beijing using female bodies for population control: Chinese women

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 04:02 PM IST