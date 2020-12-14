Two Indian workers kidnapped in Nigeria; rescue efforts underway

Two Indian workers in southwest Nigeria have recently been kidnapped, prompting officials in the area to urge foreign nationals to be vigilant. The two had been taken by gunmen on Wednesday as they drove out of a pharmaceutical firm.
According to reports, state officials have said that they are making a "concerted effort" to find the missing individuals. It is unclear whether the kidnappers have made contact with the families of the victims. “All expatriates are advised to be vigilant and be watchful especially during this period,” state police spokesman Olugbenga Fadeyi said.
This is however not the first such incident to be reported recently from Nigeria. A group of unidentified armed militants attacked the Kankara Government Science Secondary School for boys on Friday, shooting dead the guards and kidnapping up to 400 pupils, half of the school's students who had attended the school premises that day. The rest escaped kidnapping by hiding in the bushes.
The news has sparked massive condemnation, with the United Nations Children's Fund denouncing the attack. "UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms this brutal attack and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all children and their return to their families," the statement published late on Sunday read.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)