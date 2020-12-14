Two Indian workers kidnapped in Nigeria; rescue efforts underway

Two Indian workers in southwest Nigeria have recently been kidnapped, prompting officials in the area to urge foreign nationals to be vigilant. The two had been taken by gunmen on Wednesday as they drove out of a pharmaceutical firm.

According to reports, state officials have said that they are making a "concerted effort" to find the missing individuals. It is unclear whether the kidnappers have made contact with the families of the victims. “All expatriates are advised to be vigilant and be watchful especially during this period,” state police spokesman Olugbenga Fadeyi said.