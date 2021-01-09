Twitter suspends Donald Trump's account ‘permanently' - Here's why

It has not been a good week for US President Donald Trump. Since Monday, he has repeatedly insisted that Vice President Mike Pence can overturn the election results even at this late stage and ensure that he wins. And even as Pence officially stated that this was not a part of this powers as VP, the President continued to amp up the pressure. As the US Congress met to certify Biden's win - a meeting that is led by the VP - angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol demanding a change. Five people have so far passed away as a direct consequence of the clash, and for several hours the proceedings were held up.

President Trump's rather sympathetic remarks to the protesters, that he loved them and understood their pain, had not gone down well with many, garnering him a temporary social media ban on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, even as other sites removed his posts. Hours later, Joe Biden's win had been certified and a solemn Trump posted a video message condemning the agitators. Leaders from across the world, as well as many from both the Republican and Democratic parties have laid the blame for the attack squarely with the President. Many have also suggested that he be removed from office even before his term ends on January 20.