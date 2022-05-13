Twitter deal put on hold temporarily: Elon Musk

Washington: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday tweeted that Twitter deal will be put on hold temporarily because of pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.

The disclosure came days after Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk, who has inked a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, tweeted that one of his priorities would be to remove "spam bots" from the platform.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:37 PM IST