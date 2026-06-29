Twelve Years On, Malaysia Extends Flight MH370 Search To 2027 | File Pic

Search extended under existing terms

Malaysia has extended the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 by another year, with the agreement now running until June 30, 2027. The announcement was made on Monday, more than 12 years after the Boeing 777 disappeared while travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

The aircraft, carrying 239 people, vanished from radar in one of aviation's greatest enduring mysteries. About two-thirds of those on board were Chinese, while the remaining passengers included Malaysians, Indonesians, Australians, and Indian, American, Dutch and French nationals. Despite the largest search operation in aviation history, the aircraft has never been found.

Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the extension retains all terms and conditions of the existing agreement with exploration firm Ocean Infinity, including the "no find, no fee" arrangement under which the company will receive $70 million only if the wreckage is located.

"This decision is a manifestation of the government's continuous and unwavering commitment to provide a closure for the next of kin of the passengers aboard flight MH370," Loke said in a statement.

Operational constraints behind extension

Loke said the extension would allow Ocean Infinity to complete the remaining search area of 7,428.54sq km (2,868sq miles).

"The approval of this extension aims to allow the remaining search area of 7,428.54 square kilometres (2,868 square miles), to be fully completed by the company," he added.

He said the decision also considered Ocean Infinity's new commercial commitments, which required its primary search assets to be temporarily deployed elsewhere.

"The redeployment and rescheduling of these assets can only be conducted between November 2026 and April 2027, during the calm sea season, to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the search," he said.

Families seek updates after latest search

Ocean Infinity's latest search was carried out in two phases beginning in March 2025 but did not locate the wreckage.

On March 8, the 12th anniversary of the aircraft's disappearance, families of the Chinese passengers published an open letter criticising the lack of updates during the latest search. Addressing Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, they acknowledged the challenges involved while expressing concern over the absence of communication.

"We understand the difficulties of the search," the relatives said in their letter to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in which they thanked him for the initiative.

"However, since 15 January this year, families have received no further search briefings whatsoever," they said.

Ocean Infinity had also conducted an unsuccessful search in 2018, while Australia led a separate three-year search that ended in January 2017 without finding the aircraft.