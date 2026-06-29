Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra 2026: Pilgrimage Suspended Till Further Notice Over Route Safety Concerns In Himachal Pradesh; When Will It Resume?

Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra 2026 |

The annual Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra 2026, which was scheduled to begin from July 10 and continue until July 23, has been suspended until further notice due to safety concerns along the trekking route. Authorities took the decision after reports of adverse weather conditions, landslides, and damaged sections of the trail, which could pose risks to devotees undertaking the arduous journey.

This decision was made after a thorough evaluation of the preparations and security arrangements for the pilgrimage. The administration has issued immediate instructions to remove all temporary camps, tents, ration shops, and other structures set up for the pilgrimage within three days.

Safety concerns prompt suspension

The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra, one of the most challenging and revered pilgrimages in Himachal Pradesh, attracts thousands of pilgrims every year who trek to the sacred Shrikhand Mahadev peak, located at an altitude of around 18,570 feet in the Kullu district. The pilgrimage is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is known for its physically demanding route through steep mountain paths, glaciers, and rugged terrain.

Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra called off

Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra, which was set to resume from July 10, 2026, is now called off. District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Kullu Anurag Chandra Sharma issued an order under Section 163 of the BNSS 2023, taking into account the report of the joint expert inspection team and the threat of potential natural disasters. According to the district administration, a joint team of experts from ABVIMAS Manali, the Revenue Department, and the Forest Department conducted a detailed inspection of the yatra route.

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Route declared unsafe

The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra primarily follows a single, widely used trekking route via the Nirmand/Jaon village in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. It is a strenuous 32–35 km one-way trail reaching an altitude of 5,227 meters (18,570 ft). Talking about the route, it starts with Jaon to Singhad, which is about three kilometers gentle walk trek along the river, then comes a challenging trek.

From Singhad to Thachdu, it is a 12 kilometer challenging trek that includes steep ascent through dense forest. Thachdu to Kali Ghat is a three km trek; it is a high altitude steep climb part of the trek. The Kali Ghati leads to Bheem Dwar, which is a 6 km trek. It is a demanding, rocky stretch, which passes through the Kunsa Valley. The next part is Parvati Bagh, a scenic trek through alpine flowers and camping grounds. Nain Sarovar is the final part of the trek, which is about five km. Authorities said that the route from Bhim Dwari to Parvati Bagh has been declared extremely dangerous and unsafe.

About Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra

Shrikhand Mahadev Kailash is one of the most sacred sites in Himachal Pradesh, which is also a part of Panch Kailash. Other sites include Mount Kailash, Adi Kailash, and Kinnaur Kailash. These sites are dedicated to Lord Shiva. But, did you know that Panch Kedar is different from Panch Kailash, although it is dedicated to Lord Shiva. These are completely different circuits, where Panch Kedar is a circuit of five Hindu temples and Panch Kailash is a circuit of five sacred mountain peaks/abodes.