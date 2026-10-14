Turkish Police Raid Halk TV, Detain 11 In Corruption Probe; Press Freedom Groups Express Concern | X - altuntoprak_m

Turkish authorities raided the headquarters of Halk TV, one of the country’s few broadcasters not aligned with the government, on Wednesday and appointed a trustee to oversee its operations as part of an investigation into alleged corruption.

The move drew sharp criticism from press freedom organisations and opposition parties, which accused the government of attempting to silence dissenting voices.

Press freedom in Turkiye has steadily deteriorated during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s more than two decades in power, with most media outlets now under government control. The country ranks 163rd among 180 nations in the World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders.

Polis Halk TV binasında. Önce Sözcü TV 10 gün karardı, sonra Tele-1’e kayyum atandı şimdi de Halk TV kapandı. Bugün yaşananlar 1 günde olmadı. Basın özgürlüğü, halkın haber alma hakkı 1 günde erozyona uğramadı. https://t.co/dWspFqoSDS — Muratcan Altuntoprak (@altuntoprak_m) October 14, 2026

Corruption Probe Leads To Raid, 11 Detained

According to a statement from the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office, authorities launched an investigation against Halk TV chairman Cafer Mahiroglu over allegations of bid rigging, bribery and money laundering.

Prosecutors issued detention warrants against 17 suspects, of whom 11 were taken into custody.

The channel’s broadcasts were temporarily suspended as police surrounded its headquarters and financial crimes investigation teams searched the premises, according to media reports.

Mahiroglu, who lives abroad, condemned the appointment of a trustee in a video message posted on X, describing it as a politically motivated decision and a “dark day for Turkiye.”

He rejected the allegations as “baseless” and claimed that seven of his relatives had been detained.

Press Freedom Groups Condemn Government Action

The Ankara-based Contemporary Journalists Association strongly criticised the raid and the suspension of Halk TV’s broadcasts, calling the measures an attack on fundamental freedoms.

“The appointment of a trustee to Halk TV and the suspension of its broadcasts constitute a grave intervention against press freedom and freedom of expression,” the group said. “This decision, which disregards constitutional rights and the public's right to access information, is unacceptable.”

Ozgur Ozel, leader of the main opposition New Party, also criticised the authorities, accusing the government of misusing its powers.

“Raiding a television channel at dawn and appointing a trustee is an act only dictators would commit,” he wrote on X. “Unfortunately, this is the state to which they have reduced our country.”

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Journalists Face Arrests Amid Wider Media Restrictions

The raid follows a series of actions against journalists and media organisations in Turkiye.

Last week, authorities arrested two journalists and placed two others under house arrest over allegations that they published misleading reports about a recent Turkish investment fund scandal involving a senior figure from Erdogan’s ruling party.

The arrests have added to concerns about restrictions on independent reporting and criticism of the government.

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Rights Groups Urge Social Media Platforms To Resist Blocking Orders

On Monday, international and Turkish human rights organisations urged social media platforms, including X, to resist court orders directing them to block hundreds of accounts belonging to journalists and activists.

The groups also called on the Turkish government to stop issuing such orders, warning about their impact on freedom of expression and access to information.

The government has defended the restrictions, citing public safety concerns.

The latest action against Halk TV comes amid growing criticism from press freedom advocates and opposition leaders over the state of independent journalism in Turkiye.