Turkish airstrikes hit Kurdish militant targets in Iraq, Syria

Ankara: Turkey has launched airstrikes against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Iraq and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, the Defence Ministry in Ankara announced.

The operation, dubbed Winter Eagle, was aimed at destroying shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots, headquarters, and training camps in areas of Derik, Sincar, and Karacak, Xinhua news agency cited the Ministry as saying in a statement

Turkish warplanes returned to their bases safely after the military operation, according to the statement, which did not specify the number of casualties.

The airstrikes aimed at "neutralizing terrorist elements in order to eradicate terrorist attacks against our people and security forces from the north of Iraq and Syria and to ensure our border security", said the statement.

The word "neutralise" is often used by Turkish authorities to refer to "terrorists" killed, wounded, or arrested during security operations.

Turkey has carried out a number of ground operations and airstrikes in northern Iraq in the past to target hideouts and bases of the PKK, a group outlawed by Ankara as a terror organisation seeking autonomy in the southeastern part of the country.

The YPG is seen by Ankara as the PKK's Syrian branch.

Turkish forces and YPG members frequently exchange fire on the Syrian border.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 02:07 PM IST