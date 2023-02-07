Turkey, Syria Earthquake: IndiGo offers free cargo movement to Istanbul after DGCA meets Indian carriers

IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Delhi makes emergency landing in Jodhpur after passenger falls ill; dies later | Representative Picture

India is continuing its efforts to help Turkey which is reeling from several devastating earthquakes since Monday.

After sending relief material along with NDRF and medical teams to Turkey, Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo has now offered free cargo movement on its scheduled commercial flights to Istanbul, Turkey's capital city.

IndiGo Airlines made the announcement after Indian carriers met with aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over operating flights to Turkey for cargo movements in commercial scheduled flights.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The first batch of relief material along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) special search and rescue teams with trained dog squats reached Turkey on Tuesday morning.

Four massive earthquakes have hit Turkey and Syria in the past couple of days along with several aftershocks. The combined death toll has crossed 5,000 while several others are injured, missing and displaced.

Read Also Indian aircraft with emergency aid for Turkey takes detour after Pakistan denies airspace

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)