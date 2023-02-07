e-Paper Get App
Turkey, Syria Earthquake: IndiGo offers free cargo movement to Istanbul after DGCA meets Indian carriers

Indian carriers met with aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday over operating flights to Turkey for cargo movements in commercial scheduled flights.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Delhi makes emergency landing in Jodhpur after passenger falls ill; dies later | Representative Picture
India is continuing its efforts to help Turkey which is reeling from several devastating earthquakes since Monday.

After sending relief material along with NDRF and medical teams to Turkey, Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo has now offered free cargo movement on its scheduled commercial flights to Istanbul, Turkey's capital city.

IndiGo Airlines made the announcement after Indian carriers met with aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over operating flights to Turkey for cargo movements in commercial scheduled flights.

The first batch of relief material along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) special search and rescue teams with trained dog squats reached Turkey on Tuesday morning.

Four massive earthquakes have hit Turkey and Syria in the past couple of days along with several aftershocks. The combined death toll has crossed 5,000 while several others are injured, missing and displaced.

article-image

