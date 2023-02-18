Turkey-Syria earthquake: 4 persons rescued after 278 hours, death toll rises to 41,000 | AFP

Hayat: Nearly 12 days after the earthquake first hit Turkey and Syria, rescuers on Friday pulled a man from rubble. The rescuee named Hakan Yasinoglu (45) was rescued 278 hours after the quake hit Hatay province near Syrian border, stated an NDTV report.

Groups of rescuers have been attempting to find survivors since the quakes hit despite many of them being stuck for long under the debris in harsh cold. The death toll amidst this has reached 41,000.

According to the report, Yasinoglu was immediately taken to hospital after he was rescued. Apart from him, three others were rescued including a 14-year-old boy.

Rescue operations

The team of rescuers in an overnight task pulled out a woman, two men and a child alive. According to news agency PTI, the Neslihan Kilic, a 29-year-old, was removed from the rubble of a building in Kahramanmaras, DHA news agency reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, two men were rescued from debris of a hospital in Antakya and another boy from the town was rescued.

Death toll rise

The Turkish disaster management agency on Friday said that 38,044 persons in Turkey lost their lives in the aftermath. This took fatalities' toll in both Syria and Turkey to 41,732. The death toll is expected to rise as the rescue operations continue.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)