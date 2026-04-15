Turkey School Shooting: 1 Dead In Kahramanmaras, Second Incident In 2 Days | Horrifying Video Surfaces

At least one person was killed and several others injured in a school shooting in southern Turkey on Wednesday, marking the second such incident in the region in just 24 hours, according to AP report.

Fresh Shooting Rocks Kahramanmaras

The attack took place at a secondary school in Kahramanmaras, where gunfire left multiple people wounded. Authorities rushed emergency teams to the scene as panic spread among students and staff.

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Governor Confirms Fatality

Local governor Mukerrem Unluer confirmed the death, saying, “Unfortunately, there’s a fatality,” as quoted by local broadcaster NTV. Reports indicate at least six people were injured in the incident.

Second Incident In Two Days

The shooting comes just a day after another violent episode in nearby Sanliurfa, where a gunman wounded 16 people before taking his own life, raising fresh concerns over school safety in the region.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are yet to determine the motive behind the latest attack, and investigations are ongoing as officials assess the circumstances surrounding the shooting.