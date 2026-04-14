 Turkey School Firing: Teenage Gunman Injures 16 Before Taking Own Life - VIDEO
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Turkey School Firing: Teenage Gunman Injures 16 Before Taking Own Life - VIDEO

A teenage gunman injured at least 16 people after opening fire at a high school in Siverek, Turkey. The 18-year-old former student reportedly fired randomly inside the building and may have briefly taken hostages. Police surrounded the school, and the suspect later died by suicide. Authorities have launched an investigation into the motive.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, April 14, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
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At least 16 people were injured after a teenage gunman opened fire inside a high school in Siverek on Tuesday morning, before taking his own life, officials said.

Authorities stated that the attacker, an 18-year-old former student, entered the Ahmet Koyuncu Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School armed with a shotgun and began firing indiscriminately inside the premises. Initial reports suggested that some students may have been briefly held hostage during the incident.

Videos circulating online showed frightened students rushing out of the school building and fleeing toward nearby streets in panic. An eyewitness told local media that the attacker, believed to be around 17 or 18 years old, entered the school carrying a long-barrelled firearm and fired at individuals in his path.

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Police special operations teams were deployed to the scene after the suspect refused to surrender. Officials said the gunman later hid inside the building and died by suicide as security forces attempted to apprehend him.

All students and staff were safely evacuated from the campus, and security personnel sealed off the school and surrounding areas.

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