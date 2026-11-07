Trump's New Chief Of Staff Stephen Miller Accused India Of Funding Russia's Ukraine War Through Oil Purchases

US President Donald Trump's newly appointed White House Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, has previously drawn attention in India for his sharp criticism of New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian crude oil, accusing the country of indirectly financing Moscow's war against Ukraine.

In August 2025, Miller, who was then serving as Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, questioned India's energy and trade policies, arguing that New Delhi's relationship with Washington did not reflect its treatment of American interests. His remarks came amid growing tensions between the two countries over Russian oil imports and US tariff measures.

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Miller's elevation to the White House Chief of Staff following the departure of Susie Wiles places one of Trump's closest ideological allies in a key position within the administration. Given his previous remarks on India, his appointment has also brought renewed attention to his views on New Delhi and the broader India-US relationship.

'Financing This War': Stephen Miller's Sharp Remarks On India's Russian Oil Imports

Miller's strongest criticism of India came during an appearance on Fox News' 'Sunday Morning Futures' in August 2025.

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Questioning India's continued purchases of Russian crude, he said it was 'not acceptable' for New Delhi to continue 'financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia'.

He also compared India's Russian oil purchases with those of China, claiming that the two countries were almost at par in their imports from Moscow.

'People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil. That's an astonishing fact,' Miller said.

His remarks came as the Trump administration increased pressure on countries purchasing Russian energy, arguing that such transactions were helping Moscow sustain its military campaign in Ukraine.

India, which significantly increased its imports of discounted Russian crude following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, has maintained that its energy decisions are guided by national interests, commercial considerations and energy security.

Miller Accuses India Of Imposing High Tariffs On American Products

Apart from Russian oil, Miller also criticised India's trade policies, questioning the country's claims of being one of Washington's closest international partners.

He argued that India imposed substantial tariffs on American products while expecting favourable trade relations with the US.

'India portrays itself as being one of our closest friends in the world, but they don't accept our products. They impose massive tariffs on us,' he said.

Miller also raised concerns about India's immigration policies, alleging that certain practices were harmful to American workers.

His remarks reflected the Trump administration's broader push for reciprocal trade arrangements and its demand for greater market access for American businesses.

Despite his criticism, Miller acknowledged Trump's close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the US President's ties with the Indian leader as 'tremendous'.

Why Did India Increase Russian Oil Purchases?

India's purchases of Russian crude increased significantly after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Before the war, Russia accounted for only a small share of India's crude oil imports. However, discounted supplies made Russian oil an attractive option for Indian refiners, pushing its share to around 30-40% or more at certain points.

New Delhi has repeatedly defended its decision, maintaining that securing affordable energy supplies is essential for a country heavily dependent on imported crude oil.

India has also maintained that its energy trade decisions should not be dictated by external political pressure, particularly when they concern domestic economic requirements.

Miller's criticism came against this backdrop, as Washington sought to use trade and energy-related measures to increase pressure on countries continuing economic engagement with Moscow.

Who Is Stephen Miller? Trump's Longtime Aide Takes Over As White House Chief Of Staff

Miller, 41, has been associated with Trump since his 2016 presidential campaign and is widely regarded as one of the key architects of the President's 'America First' agenda.

He previously served as Senior Adviser and Director of Speechwriting during Trump's first administration, playing a major role in shaping the administration's restrictive immigration policies, including the travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries and the controversial family separation policy at the US-Mexico border.

After Trump left office in 2021, Miller founded America First Legal, a conservative legal advocacy organisation. He returned to the White House in January 2025 as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Adviser, becoming a central figure in the administration's immigration crackdown.

His appointment as Chief of Staff, replacing Susie Wiles, puts him in charge of coordinating White House operations, managing the President's policy agenda and overseeing the administration's senior staff.

With Miller now occupying one of the most influential positions in Trump's administration, his hardline positions on immigration, trade and foreign policy are likely to remain central to the President's political agenda. For India, his previous criticism over Russian oil purchases and trade barriers offers an indication of the contentious issues that have shaped his views on New Delhi.