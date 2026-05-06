Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Higher Intensity’ Bombing If Deal Collapses

US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump on Monday issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying military action could escalate sharply if Tehran fails to honour its commitments.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that if Iran follows through on what has been agreed upon, the “legendary Epic Fury” would come to an end and the ongoing blockade would allow the Strait of Hormuz to remain open to all, including Iran. However, he warned that failure to comply would trigger renewed bombing “at a much higher level and intensity than before.”

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The remarks came hours after Marco Rubio announced the conclusion of “Operation Epic Fury,” described as the initial US-Israeli offensive against Iran. Rubio said the operation had achieved its objectives and that the offensive phase of the conflict was now over.

“Operation Epic Fury is concluded. We achieved the objectives of that operation,” Rubio said, adding that current US military actions in the Strait of Hormuz are “defensive” in nature.

He also maintained that the ongoing operations do not require congressional authorisation, aligning with the administration’s stance on continuing military engagement with Iran.

The developments signal a fragile pause in hostilities, even as tensions remain high and the possibility of further escalation looms over the region.