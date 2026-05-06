US-Iran War Ends? 'Operation Epic Fury Has Ended,' Announces Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, But Tensions Linger In Strait Of Hormuz

US-Israel-Iran War | FPJ Altered Image

Washington: The United States formally announced the conclusion of its large-scale military campaign against Iran, but tensions in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz remain high, with the situation on the ground far from stable.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio: "The operation is over - Epic Fury. We are done with that stage of it." pic.twitter.com/XjtTx1sbIB — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 5, 2026

Speaking at the White House, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that 'Operation Epic Fury,' a joint US-Israeli military offensive launched on February 28, had achieved its primary objectives and was now concluded. However, he stopped short of declaring an end to the broader conflict, leaving the door open for renewed escalation.

Rubio stressed that while active combat operations have ceased, the US is continuing to exert strategic pressure in the region. “We would prefer the path of peace,” he said, adding that Washington is not seeking further confrontation but remains prepared if tensions escalate again, particularly over Iran’s nuclear programme or disruptions in maritime routes.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.