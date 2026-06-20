Trump Vs Meloni Escalates As US President Repeats Claim Of Italian PM Asking For Photo Multiple Times At G7

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni (L) & US President Donald Trump (R) | X @RpsAgainstTrump

Washington DC: A day after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni publicly dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claim that she 'begged' him for a photograph during this week’s G7 summit, US President Donald Trump on Saturday doubled down on his claim that Meloni had "begged" him for a selfie, saying she asked him "over and over" for a photo during the G7 summit in France.

Trump doubles down

Taking to Truth Social, he wrote, "Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France. She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!)."

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He further said, "She wouldn’t even let us use Italy’s landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience, and this despite the fact the U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other “so-called” NATO Allies. Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her “numbers up.” No thanks!!!"

Meloni rejects claims

Earlier on Friday, in a post on Instagram, Meloni rejected Trump’s version of events, stating that his comments were “completely fabricated.” She added that neither she nor Italy “ever beg” and argued that some statements require an immediate rebuttal.

The prime minister also questioned why the US president would make such remarks about allied nations, saying it was unfortunate that he did not display the same attitude towards the West’s adversaries.

Comments during interview

Trump made the remarks during an interview with Italian television channel La7, where he said Meloni was eager to take a picture with him and had “begged” for one. He further remarked that he agreed only because he “felt sorry for her.”