Trump Shuts Airspace Above & Surrounding Venezuela; Warns Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers & Traffickers

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela is to be completely closed. He made the statement warning drug dealers, human traffickers, airlines and pilots.

"To all airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers, please consider the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed in its entirety," Trump said on Truth Social.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)