 Trump Shuts Airspace Above & Surrounding Venezuela; Warns Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers & Traffickers
US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela is to be completely closed. He made the statement warning drug dealers, human traffickers, airlines and pilots.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | File Pic

"To all airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers, please consider the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed in its entirety," Trump said on Truth Social.

 (This is a developing story. More updates to follow)

