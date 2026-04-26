Trump Shooting Update: X User's ‘Cole Allen' Post From December 2023 Spooks Internet

A bizarre social media trail has cause a wave of conspiracy theories online after users discovered that a dormant X account had posted the name “Cole Allen” more than two years before the man was identified as the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting.

The Post That Started It All

At the centre of the storm is an obscure X account @HenryMa79561893 created in December 2023. The account has just one post, dated December 21, 2023, reading simply: “Cole Allen.”

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The account has no bio, no followers, no location data, and has remained inactive ever since a detail that has only deepened the intrigue after 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen was named as the suspect in the April 2026 shooting scare at the Washington Hilton.

Why Netizens Are Connecting The Dots

Social media users quickly began drawing connections, pointing to Allen’s reported background, including a past internship at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 2014.

A user wrote, HOLY CRAP! According to Cole Tomas Allen's LinkedIn, he interned at NASA in 2014. In 2014, NASA published a paper and "Henry Martinez" was an author. An X user named "Henry Martinez," made in 2023, made only a single post on Dec 21, 2023.

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The post simply said "Cole Allen."

Adding fuel to speculation, users flagged a 2014 NASA paper authored by a “Henry Martinez” the same name used by the X account suggesting a possible overlap, though no verified link has been established.

From Coincidence To Conspiracy

The timing of the post over two years before the incident has led to a surge in theories ranging from coincidence to elaborate plots.

Some users claim it suggests foreknowledge, while others point to details like the account’s Pepe avatar, cryptic timing of the post, and its complete inactivity since, as signs of something more deliberate.

Internet Reacts: ‘Mind-Blowing’ To ‘Pure Coincidence’

Reactions online have been sharply divided.

One section of users called it “mind-blowing,” with posts demanding an investigation into the account’s origin, IP logs, and metadata.

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Another user wrote, Either this was predicted… or the timeline was changed by someone who already lived it

Either this was predicted… or the timeline was changed by someone who already lived it 🌌⌛ — Deep State Signals (@DeepStateSignal) April 26, 2026

“This can’t be random. FBI needs to check this,” one viral comment read.

Others dismissed the claims, arguing that both “Cole Allen” and “Henry Martinez” are common names in the United States. “You’re connecting dots that don’t exist,” another user wrote, calling it a classic case of internet overreach.

Theories Spiral Further

As the post gained traction, more speculative narratives began emerging online from claims of predictive technology and “planned events” to suggestions of insider signalling or coded communication.

Some even tied unrelated details into the theory, including Allen’s academic background, past work, and social media patterns, creating a rapidly expanding digital rabbit hole.

Despite the frenzy, there is currently no verified evidence linking the X account to the suspect or the incident. Experts note that dormant accounts with random posts are not uncommon, and coincidences involving common names can easily appear suspicious in hindsight.

However, the viral nature of the discovery combined with the high-profile shooting scare involving Donald Trump has ensured the theory continues to gain traction across platforms.