Did Donald Trump Stage The 'Assassination Attempt' At White House Correspondents’ Dinner? Viral X Post Raises Speculations

ANI

US President Donald Trump described the gunfire incident near the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, as “shocking,” revealing that he initially mistook the loud sounds for something accidental rather than a security threat.

The high-profile gathering was abruptly disrupted on Saturday night after multiple gunshots were heard close to the venue. Security officials swiftly evacuated the president, the First Lady, and senior government officials as panic spread among attendees.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing between five and eight gunshots. Guests reportedly ducked under tables while security personnel moved quickly through the hall, instructing everyone to take cover until the situation was brought under control.

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According to early accounts, authorities confirmed that the suspected shooter did not breach the secured perimeter of the event.

Trump’s reaction to the incident

Speaking to reporters later, Trump recounted his first reaction to the noise.

“I heard a noise and... I thought it was a tray going down. I've heard that many times, and it was a pretty loud noise. It was from quite far away. He hadn't breached the area at all,” he said.

Officials emphasised that emergency protocols functioned as designed, ensuring the safety of attendees during the scare.

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Old social media post resurfaces

Amid widespread coverage of the incident, an older post circulating on social media platform X quickly went viral. The message, published on April 14, 2026, speculated about a potential “staged assassination attempt” and suggested Trump might blame foreign actors.

The resurfaced post sparked intense online debate, with users expressing sharply divided views. Some commenters treated the timing as suspicious, while others criticised what they described as conspiracy-driven speculation surrounding a developing security situation.

One user wrote, “That or he takes out a hit on one of his own cabinet members to frame his mob of fucktards as ‘victims’ of ‘liberal terrorism’. If I were Vance I’d be watching my back about now.”

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Another added, “This was tweeted just 12 days ago. ‘Trump is once again planning a staged assassination attempt, and he will blame Iran for it.’”

Additional reactions reflected scepticism and political frustration online, with one comment stating, “I’m expecting this too. He’s had a rough week. I expect he needs to feel worshipped and adored. That calls for a big production. Hope no one gets killed this time.”

A different user remarked, “With the current popular sentiment, a stage assassination would not cause a rally around the flag effect, only disappointment because he is still alive.”

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The incident has reignited conversations about political security in the United States, especially at large public events involving national leaders and media figures. The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, traditionally a mix of journalism, politics and satire, is considered one of Washington’s most closely guarded annual gatherings.