Trump Says Iran 'Will Never Have A Nuclear Weapon', Accuses Leadership Of 'Duplicitous' Approach

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

US President Donald Trump on August 3 (IST) accused Iran’s leadership of being “unbelievably duplicitous” over talks, claiming Tehran had sought a meeting with the United States while publicly denying that discussions were taking place.

In a post on his Truth Social handle, Trump said Iranian officials had asked for a meeting and that talks had begun, with further discussions scheduled in the near future. However, he alleged that Iran was simultaneously claiming that it was not engaged in negotiations and was only dealing with Oman.

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Trump also addressed the strategic Strait of Hormuz, rejecting Iranian assertions about control over the crucial waterway. He claimed that the strait was already “completely controlled” by the US Navy and referred to the American blockade as the “United States Wall of Steel.”

The US President further warned that nothing would enter Iran unless Washington allowed it, asserting that the situation would continue until a deal was reached or Iran agreed to what he termed “total surrender.”

Trump also said the US was seeking a solution to what he described as a problem caused by Iran over several decades. He reiterated his administration’s position on Tehran’s nuclear programme, declaring that “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and growing international focus on Iran’s nuclear ambitions and the security of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important energy routes.