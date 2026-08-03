'Don't Strike Iran': Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Urges Trump To Step Back As Fears Of Wider Middle East War Grow

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) reportedly urged US President Donald Trump not to launch further military strikes against Iran, as fears mounted over a broader regional conflict that could threaten Gulf security and global energy supplies.

According to Axios, MBS conveyed his concerns during a phone call with Trump on Saturday, warning against large-scale attacks, particularly those targeting Iran's energy infrastructure. The conversation came amid heightened tensions following the latest round of US-Israeli strikes on Tehran and growing fears of Iranian retaliation.

Saudi Arabia Seeks De-Escalation Amid Rising Tensions

Sources familiar with the discussions told Axios that Saudi Arabia sought clarity on Washington's military plans and urged restraint instead of further escalation.

One US official told the publication that the Saudis expressed concern over the proposed military action and requested details of the plan. Another source said MBS specifically appealed to Trump to refrain from launching additional strikes.

According to reports, Riyadh fears that any major attack on Iran could trigger retaliatory strikes on energy infrastructure across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, potentially dragging the Gulf into a wider regional conflict.

Riyadh Calls For Dialogue, Diplomatic Solution

Saudi state media later confirmed that the two leaders spoke over the phone but did not mention any request regarding military action.

According to the official readout, MBS stressed the importance of prioritising dialogue, pursuing diplomatic solutions and working towards a truce to reduce tensions and prevent the conflict from expanding into a broader regional crisis that could threaten both regional and international security.

Trump Puts Planned Attack On Hold

The reported appeal came as Trump weighed military options after Iran's alleged missile strike on a US military base in Jordan and disruptions to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Hours after the phone call, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was putting the planned strikes on hold after receiving requests from Iran and several Middle Eastern countries. He said discussions had produced an understanding on parameters for a possible agreement that would include the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and measures to address concerns over Iran's nuclear programme.

Regional Push To Prevent A Wider War

The reported conversation followed recent meetings between Trump and Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Crown Prince's brother, who is also said to have conveyed Riyadh's preference for de-escalation.

According to reports, several other regional countries including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Pakistan also urged Washington to avoid further military escalation, fearing that the conflict could spread across the Middle East.

Neither the White House nor the Saudi Embassy immediately commented on the Axios report.

The renewed conflict has also raised concerns over Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 programme, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's flagship economic diversification initiative.

Analysts believe that prolonged regional instability or attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure could undermine investor confidence and complicate the kingdom's efforts to transform its economy beyond oil.