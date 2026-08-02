Trump Claims US-Iran Reach Framework Deal To End Nuclear Program, Says Countries Have Reached 'Parameters Of A Deal' |

In a major diplomatic development, US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States and Iran have reached the "parameters of a deal" aimed at ending Tehran's nuclear program and immediately reopening the Strait of Hormuz for global oil transit.

Announcing the breakthrough, Trump said the agreement had prompted Washington to cancel planned military strikes against Iran, describing it as a significant step toward easing months of escalating tensions between the two countries.

Deal Focuses On Nuclear Rollback, Strait Of Hormuz

According to Trump, the proposed agreement requires Iran to end what he described as its nuclear threat while ensuring the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz a critical global shipping route through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply passes.

Trump also claimed that Israel supports the framework, signalling broader regional backing for the proposed arrangement.

Months Of High-Stakes Negotiations

The announcement follows months of tense negotiations throughout 2025 and 2026, during which the Trump administration pursued a "maximum pressure" strategy against Tehran. The campaign combined stringent economic sanctions with repeated warnings of possible military action while insisting on the complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear programme.

The latest announcement marks what appears to be a sharp shift from confrontation to diplomacy, raising hopes of a broader de-escalation in the Middle East.

Iran Yet To Confirm Agreement

Despite Trump's announcement, Iran has not publicly confirmed that such an agreement has been reached. The absence of an official response from Tehran leaves uncertainty over the deal's status and implementation.

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Any formal agreement is expected to require verification by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), along with additional diplomatic negotiations to determine the timeline and conditions for implementation.

Potential Global Impact

If implemented, the agreement could significantly reduce tensions in the Middle East, lower the risk of military confrontation, and stabilise global energy markets by restoring uninterrupted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. However, analysts caution that the deal's success will depend on Iran's formal acceptance and independent verification of its nuclear commitments.