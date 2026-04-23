Trump Orders US Navy To ‘Shoot And Kill’ Iranian Boats Laying Mines In Strait Of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a strong directive in a Truth Social post, instructing the United States Navy to take lethal action against any small boats suspected of laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Trump stated that naval forces have been ordered to immediately destroy any vessel involved in planting mines in the crucial shipping route, stressing that there should be no delay in responding to such threats.

He also said the US military has stepped up its mine-clearing operations in the waterway, adding that naval mine sweepers are currently working to secure the Strait. Trump further ordered that these clearing efforts be significantly intensified, with operations expanded to three times their current level to ensure safe passage through the vital trade corridor.

Read Also Trump Warns Iran Ships Will Be ‘Eliminated’ If They Approach Hormuz Blockade

Meanwhile, Trump reposted columnist Marc Thiessen's post that read, "If there are two factions in Iran, one that wants a deal and one that doesn't, let's kill the ones who don't want a deal."