Trump Official Backs Russia Diesel Deal, Says US Will Use All Legal Powers To Push It Through

US President Donald Trump (L) & Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) | File Pic

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the agreement with Russia would benefit Americans as Moscow prepares to supply nearly five million tonnes of diesel to global markets following talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has defended the diesel supply agreement with Russia, describing it as beneficial for Americans and asserting that the Trump administration would use all available legal powers to implement it.

The agreement, reached following a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, is expected to bring nearly five million tonnes of Russian diesel into the American and global energy markets.

“Russia deal is good for Americans. We are going to do it with all legal authorities we have,” Bessent said in an interview with Fox News.

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US Issues Temporary Licence For Russian Diesel Purchases

The US announced the agreement on Friday after Trump spoke with Putin over the phone. Following the discussion, Bessent issued a temporary general licence permitting the purchase of Russian diesel until April 7, 2027.

Trump subsequently outlined the proposed supply schedule in a post on Truth Social, detailing the quantities of diesel Russia had agreed to release into the market.

“I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Putin of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter. Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel,” Trump said.

The proposed shipments include an initial supply of more than 300,000 tonnes, followed by another 500,000 tonnes in November and one million tonnes immediately thereafter. An additional three million tonnes would be delivered depending on the condition of Russia’s diesel refineries.

Russia Eases Diesel Export Ban Following Agreement

On Saturday, Russia announced that it had eased its ban on diesel exports with immediate effect following the agreement between Trump and Putin.

The move would allow Moscow to resume supplies to the US and other international markets while continuing to meet domestic fuel requirements.

“Production volumes are sufficient to meet both domestic demand in full and exports to the global market in the specified volumes,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Deal Raises Questions Over US Sanctions On Russia

The agreement has also raised questions about its implications for existing US sanctions targeting Russia’s energy exports.

It remains unclear how the diesel arrangement will affect the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which Trump signed into law in September.

The legislation aims to restrict Russia’s earnings from energy exports by directing the US President to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods imported from the five largest purchasers of Russian oil and gas during the 12 months preceding the law’s enactment.

The interaction between the temporary licence permitting Russian diesel purchases and the sanctions legislation remains uncertain.