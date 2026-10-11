Donald Trump Announces Russia-Ukraine Energy Ceasefire, Volodymyr Zelensky Says ‘News For Me’ |

US President Donald Trump claimed that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate ceasefire targeting energy infrastructure, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was unaware of the agreement. The announcement came amid tensions over Trump’s call for a change in Ukraine’s leadership.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (October 11) announced an immediate energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, claiming that both countries had agreed to halt attacks on energy infrastructure. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the announcement came as a surprise to him.

The development came a day after Trump suggested that Ukraine should elect a new President, citing Zelensky’s failure to reach a peace agreement with Russia.

Trump Claims Both Countries Agreed To Energy Ceasefire

Trump announced the purported agreement in a post on Truth Social, describing it as an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump wrote.

He claimed that both sides had agreed to the arrangement and urged them to honour it, saying, “Do not break it!”

However, Trump did not provide details about the duration of the ceasefire or how it would be implemented. There was also no immediate confirmation from the Kremlin or the White House.

Reacting to the announcement, Zelensky told Axios that the development was “news for me”, indicating that he had not been informed of any such agreement.

Zelensky Seeks 60-Day Ceasefire To Hold Elections

Trump’s announcement came shortly after Zelensky’s interview with ABC News aired on Sunday, during which the Ukrainian leader urged the US President to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a temporary halt in hostilities.

“Please tell Putin, give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organise elections,” Zelenskiy told ABC’s “This Week.”

Zelensky’s request followed Trump’s remarks on Saturday calling for a change in Ukraine’s leadership. Ukraine has not held a presidential election since 2019.

Trump, who has repeatedly pushed for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, suggested that a new Ukrainian leader might be better placed to negotiate a settlement.

“I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal. For some reason (Zelensky) never does,” Trump told reporters.

His comments came as Russia had recently reached an agreement to export diesel to the US.

Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call For Leadership Change

Responding to Trump’s suggestion, Zelensky maintained that the decision to elect Ukraine’s leadership rested solely with its citizens.

“First of all, with all respect to President Trump, it’s up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader.”

He also pointed out that Putin would favour a change in Ukraine’s leadership and stressed that conducting elections during an ongoing war would be extremely difficult.

Zelensky said securing the necessary infrastructure was essential before Ukrainians could safely participate in an election.

Ukraine Will Continue To Defend Itself, Says Zelensky

Despite the disagreement over elections and peace negotiations, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s determination to end the conflict and called for continued support from the US and European allies.

“We need to stop this war as quickly as possible. We are counting on the United States and our allies in Europe to stop Putin,” he said.

He also emphasised that Ukraine would continue defending its territory, independence and citizens if diplomatic efforts failed to bring an end to the war.

“In any case, we will defend ourselves because otherwise, we will lose our lives and homes, our freedom, independence, and Ukraine. We can’t lose it,” Zelensky added.