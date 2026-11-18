US President Donald Trump is heading to China after concluding his visit to the Philippines, with his arrival setting the stage for a closely watched trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, November 19.

The proposed meeting, scheduled on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, will bring the leaders of the world's three major powers together in an unprecedented format. Putin is already in China and held bilateral talks with Xi on Wednesday, November 18, while Trump is travelling from the Philippines.

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The meeting is expected to draw attention to discussions on nuclear arms control, the conflict in Iran, trade, artificial intelligence and the war in Ukraine. However, officials and analysts have cautioned against expecting major breakthroughs, with the talks more likely to focus on diplomatic messaging and opening channels for further discussions.

Trump Announces 'Landmark' Trade Deal With Philippines

Announcing his departure for China, Trump shared a post on the White House's social media account that read, “Next Stop: China.”

In a statement accompanying the post, Trump said he was travelling from the Philippines after a meeting covering trade, national security and other issues. He also announced what he described as a “new and completely different Trade Deal” with the Philippines, calling it a landmark agreement that would benefit American farmers and the energy sector.

Trump praised Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., describing him as a “powerful leader” and a person of “high integrity and substance”. He also said it was an honour to meet Marcos, his wife and son.

Putin And Xi Hold Bilateral Talks Ahead Of Trilateral Meeting

Putin and Xi met in China on Wednesday, reaffirming their countries' partnership and discussing foreign policy and international affairs. Both leaders also criticised Western sanctions and trade protectionism, while calling for a fairer multipolar world order.

Putin's meeting with Xi comes a day before the expected trilateral talks with Trump, adding to the diplomatic significance of the US President's visit.

Nuclear Arms Control, Iran And Ukraine On The Agenda

Nuclear arms control is expected to be among the key subjects, particularly after the expiry of the New START treaty between the US and Russia earlier in 2026. US officials have indicated that discussions involving China could serve as an entry point for broader conversations, rather than immediately producing an agreement.

The conflict in Iran, along with its implications for energy and regional security, is also expected to feature in the discussions. Trade, artificial intelligence and wider strategic stability are other areas likely to come up.

The Ukraine war remains a possible point of discussion, although signals from the countries involved have been mixed. While some US officials had indicated that the issue might not be on the agenda, Trump has said he intends to raise it. Russia, meanwhile, has expressed interest in discussions on a settlement.

What To Expect From The Historic Meeting

Despite the significance of the meeting's format, expectations of concrete outcomes remain modest. Analysts believe the talks could result in symbolic messaging, a joint statement on international cooperation or limited progress on issues such as nuclear arms control and the Iran conflict.

The meeting could also provide an opportunity to manage tensions over trade and AI between Washington and Beijing. At the same time, the gathering is likely to draw scrutiny over whether discussions among the three leaders could affect the interests of countries such as Ukraine and other smaller nations.

Putin has said he sees “big potential benefit” in the talks. The outcome of the meeting, however, will become clearer only after the leaders conclude their discussions on Thursday.