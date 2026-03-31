‘Trump Doesn’t Bluff’: US War Secretary Pete Hegseth Says Iran Must Decide On Deal Soon

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine on Tuesday addressed a press conference on Operation Epic Fury, issuing a strong warning to Iran amid escalating tensions.

Hegseth said Tehran must agree to a deal or face intensified military action, asserting that US President Donald Trump “does not bluff” and is prepared to escalate operations if necessary. He claimed recent US strikes have weakened Iranian military morale, leading to desertions and personnel shortages.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also downplayed concerns about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, stating there was “no real threat” to the crucial oil transit route.

Highlighting his visit to US troops involved in the operation, Hegseth described high morale among personnel, recounting interactions with soldiers who expressed determination to complete the mission. He said troops displayed urgency to achieve success, with some even calling for intensified strikes.

The remarks signal a potential escalation in US military strategy, with Washington indicating that the coming days will be critical in determining the course of the conflict.