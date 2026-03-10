 'Today Will Be The Most Intense Day Of Strikes': US War Secretary Pete Hegseth Warns Iran - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Today Will Be The Most Intense Day Of Strikes': US War Secretary Pete Hegseth Warns Iran - VIDEO

'Today Will Be The Most Intense Day Of Strikes': US War Secretary Pete Hegseth Warns Iran - VIDEO

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday would see the “most intense” American strikes inside Iran as part of ongoing military operations. He claimed Iran was increasingly isolated and militarily weakened. The remarks came amid escalating tensions, while Abu Dhabi authorities reported a fire at the Ruwais refinery following an Iranian drone attack.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
article-image

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday signalled a major escalation in military operations against Iran, declaring that the day would witness the “most intense” round of American strikes since the start of the ongoing conflict.

Speaking at a press conference at the Pentagon alongside Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Hegseth said US forces were carrying out a “laser-focused, maximum authority mission” with overwhelming military force and precision.

“Today will be our most intense day of strikes inside Iran,” he said, adding that the operation would involve the largest number of fighters, bombers and coordinated strikes so far.

Hegseth claimed Iran was increasingly isolated on the global stage and struggling militarily. According to him, several of Tehran’s regional partners have distanced themselves, while its proxy groups, including Hezbollah, the Houthis and Hamas, are either weakened or inactive.

The War Secretary also alleged that Iran had fired missiles from civilian locations such as schools and hospitals, accusing the country’s leadership of deliberately endangering innocent lives.

Read Also
‘They Hope We Can’t Sustain… We’ve Only Just Begun To Fight': US War Secretary Pete Hegseth...
article-image

He emphasised that the current campaign was different from past US military engagements, saying Washington would not repeat prolonged nation-building missions seen in earlier wars.

Meanwhile, authorities in Abu Dhabi reported that an Iranian drone strike sparked a fire at an oil refinery in the Ruwais Industrial Complex, though no injuries were immediately reported.

Follow us on