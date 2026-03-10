'Today Will Be The Most Intense Day Of Strikes': US War Secretary Pete Hegseth Warns Iran - VIDEO

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday signalled a major escalation in military operations against Iran, declaring that the day would witness the “most intense” round of American strikes since the start of the ongoing conflict.

Speaking at a press conference at the Pentagon alongside Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Hegseth said US forces were carrying out a “laser-focused, maximum authority mission” with overwhelming military force and precision.

“Today will be our most intense day of strikes inside Iran,” he said, adding that the operation would involve the largest number of fighters, bombers and coordinated strikes so far.

Hegseth claimed Iran was increasingly isolated on the global stage and struggling militarily. According to him, several of Tehran’s regional partners have distanced themselves, while its proxy groups, including Hezbollah, the Houthis and Hamas, are either weakened or inactive.

The War Secretary also alleged that Iran had fired missiles from civilian locations such as schools and hospitals, accusing the country’s leadership of deliberately endangering innocent lives.

He emphasised that the current campaign was different from past US military engagements, saying Washington would not repeat prolonged nation-building missions seen in earlier wars.

Meanwhile, authorities in Abu Dhabi reported that an Iranian drone strike sparked a fire at an oil refinery in the Ruwais Industrial Complex, though no injuries were immediately reported.